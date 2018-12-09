WATCH: Corvette C8 R does night testing at Sebring race track

The video by Lanky Turtle shows the legendary American muscle car undergoing track testing at the Sebring race track.



The rear and headlights are the only real giveaways on the car while the engine sound mated to what sounds like a direct-shift transmission, is something to enjoy.

Keeping it under wraps

Chevrolet is giving nothing away in terms of design because the car is covered up in black and white livery as well - just in case.

The Corvette is a true American legend, with its last incarnation C7 released back in 2014. By the sounds of it, this version is definitely something to look forward to.

Check out the video: