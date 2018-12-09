 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Corvette C8 R does night testing at Sebring race track

2018-12-09 09:00

Robin Classen

Corvette night testing

Image: YouTube

The video by Lanky Turtle shows the legendary American muscle car undergoing track testing at the Sebring race track.

The rear and headlights are the only real giveaways on the car while the engine sound mated to what sounds like a direct-shift transmission, is something to enjoy.

Keeping it under wraps

Chevrolet is giving nothing away in terms of design because the car is covered up in black and white livery as well - just in case.

WATCH: Golf R420 with 5-cylinder engine spotted testing at the 'Ring

The Corvette is a true American legend, with its last incarnation C7 released back in 2014. By the sounds of it, this version is definitely something to look forward to.

Check out the video:

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

BMW's 3 Series through the years, V6 powered X-Class launched - Top new models of the week

2018-12-08 13:00

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Bakkie drag race... X-Class vs Hilux vs Ranger vs Triton vs Amarok BMW's 3 Series through the years, V6 powered X-Class launched - Top new models of the week E21, E30 E36... BMW’s popular 3 Series through the years Next-gen 3 Series, stunning Z4, flagship X7... This is BMW's exciting new model offensive for 2019 Classic cars: Incredibly rare 1970 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 on offer at the Autosport International Sale
Meet racer Wade Young - SA's greatest motorsport athlete you've probably never even heard of Here's why you should go for an expensive vehicle and not a 'cheapie' - 5 top tips for car-shopping over the festive period WATCH: Here are some supercar facts you might not know Clunk! Grind! 10 car noises you shouldn't ignore in SA VOTE: 2019 SA Car of the Year battle - which of these top models do you think deserves the coveted title?
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 