 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Suzuki's hottest little hatch driven in SA

The world needs cars like the Suzuki Swift Sport and we've been waiting for a long time for the sportiest version of the Swift to arrive.

DRIVEN: The new Toyota Supra

Does the new Supra meet the expectations of our Janine Van der Post, a Toyota fangirl?

WATCH: Bugatti, Lambo supercars debut at Monterey Car week

2019-08-24 10:34
bugatti

Image: Bugatti

Supercar manufacturers debuted new models at the 2019 Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach.

The $9-million Bugatti Centodieci on show was one of only 10 that will be made by the iconic Italian brand.

Rolls-Royce revealed its ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Collection’. Inspired by the hills, sand and sea surrounding Pebble Beach, this year’s collection is the most colourful yet.

READ: Rolls-Royce 'Pebble beach collection' brings an explosion of colour to Monterey car week

McLaren Automotive, the creator of luxury high performance sportscars and supercars, will debut the new McLaren GT by MSO – featuring personalisation options available through McLaren Special Operations – on the Concept Car Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 18th.

READ: New McLaren GT to debut at Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

WATCH: A look at the new Ssangyong Korando

59 minutes ago
Read more on:    bugatti  |  lamborghini  |  monterey-car-week

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Ferrari crashes, Volvo hits barriers at Kyalami - 2 incidents at SA Festival of Motoring, no serious injuries WATCH: Red Bull F1 car vs BMW bike in epic slalom race The 5 best-paid Formula 1 drivers in 2019 GTi TCR, Clubsport, R32 and more... 5 legendary fast Volkswagen Golfs Want to reduce your fuel bill? Here are 7 things you should know about diesel cars in SA
Audi reveals all-new A1, Q3, A7 and E-Tron at SA Festival of Motoring The 2020 Audi RS6 Avant is a mild hybrid with 440kW! Local is lekker: South Africans love buying locally-built cars First-time driver in your new car? Here's what you need to know about SA's new demerit system Need to fix your car? You are entitled to a second opinion on your vehicle
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 