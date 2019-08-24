WATCH: Bugatti, Lambo supercars debut at Monterey Car week

Supercar manufacturers debuted new models at the 2019 Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach.
The $9-million Bugatti Centodieci on show was one of only 10 that will be made by the iconic Italian brand.
Rolls-Royce revealed its ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Collection’. Inspired by the hills, sand and sea surrounding Pebble Beach, this year’s collection is the most colourful yet.
McLaren Automotive, the creator of luxury high performance sportscars and supercars, will debut the new McLaren GT by MSO – featuring personalisation options available through McLaren Special Operations – on the Concept Car Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 18th.
