WATCH: Bugatti, Lambo supercars debut at Monterey Car week

Supercar manufacturers debuted new models at the 2019 Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach.

The $9-million Bugatti Centodieci on show was one of only 10 that will be made by the iconic Italian brand.

Rolls-Royce revealed its ‘Pebble Beach 2019 Collection’. Inspired by the hills, sand and sea surrounding Pebble Beach, this year’s collection is the most colourful yet.

