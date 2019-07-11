WATCH: Bentley celebrates centenary with unique EXP 100 GT luxury self-driving car

The Bentley EXP 100 GT looks to the future of luxury autonomous mobility as most sought-after luxury marque celebrates its centenary.

10 things to know about the Bentley EXP 100 GT concept:

1. The EXP 100 GT looks to the future of luxury mobility as most sought-after luxury marque celebrates its centenary.

2. Its the physical embodiment of the future Bentley brand, it sets the benchmark for sustainable luxury mobility that is autonomous and electric, it has an electric motor on each wheel with a combined torque figure of 1500Nm.

3. An intelligent car which captures extraordinary human journeys thanks to emotionally intelligent AI and allows them to be relived.

4. Zero emissions powertrain with up to predicted 700km range, exquisite materials and protection of British craftsmanship put sustainable innovation foremost.

5. Fully-autonomous car that can be driven when one wishes to enjoy the thrill of drivingFuture of luxury craftsmanship with seamless fusion of materials and intelligent curation of technology, and introducing light as a new luxury material.

6. Sustainable future luxury created through use of 5000 year old Copper Infused Riverwood; Compass exterior paint made from recycled rice husks; 100% organic leather-like textile from wine making; Cumbrian crystal interfaces; British Farmed Wool carpets and embroidered cotton interior surfaces all create sustainable future luxury.

7.On-board Bentley Personal Assistant maximises comfort by monitoring occupants’ well-being.

8. Adaptable Biometric Seating and three different configurations.

9. A perfect blend of performance, technology and craftsmanship.

10. The marque celebrated its 100th birthday on 10 July.