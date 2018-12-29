WATCH: 25 years later, the Subaru Impreza is still a great car

The Impreza is a true mainstay of the Subaru brand and has continued its rich tradition for over a quarter of a century.

Since the first generation was launched in 1993 plenty has changed, with a big part of its appeal hailing from its combination of technologies.

The boxer icon

This particular version is the 2.0-litre Sport Lineartronic that makes 115kW and runs to a top speed of 205km/h in just under 10 seconds.

The symmetrical AWD system and CVT transmission gives the driver full control behind the wheel while the unique boxer engine layout provides the power and distinctive growl.

The Impreza WRX STI shares a rivalry with the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution and petrolheads are always torn between the two as to which is the better car.