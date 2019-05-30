The SF90 Stradale, the most powerful Ferrari ever, is an F1 car for the road

Ferrari introduces a new chapter in its history with the introduction of its first series production PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), the SF90 Stradale.

The SF90 Stradale is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine delivering a massive 574kW and 800Nm. Ferrari quote the maximum power from the electric motors at 162 kW and the battery has a capacity of 7.9kWh.

In electric mode, the range is quoted at 25km.

The first Ferrari sports car to be equipped with four wheel drive, and the automaker says a new benchmark has been set for standing starts: 0-100km/h in 2.5 sec and 0-200km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

Image: Newspress

The driver can choose from four different power unit management modes:



eDrive: the internal combustion engine remains off and traction is entrusted entirely to the electric front axle. Starting with a fully charged battery, the car can cover up to 25km in this mode. This mode is ideal for city centre driving or any other situation in which the driver wishes to eliminate the sound of the Ferrari V8.



Hybrid: this is the default setting when the car is turned on, in which the power flows are managed to optimise the overall efficiency of the system. The control logic autonomously decides whether to keep the internal combustion engine running or turn it off. If it is on, the internal combustion engine can run at maximum power thus guaranteeing powerful performance whenever the driver requires.

Image: Newspress

Performance: unlike ‘Hybrid’, this mode keeps the ICE running because the priority is more on charging the battery than on efficiency. This guarantees that power is instantly and fully available when required. This mode is best suited to situations in which driving pleasure and fun behind the wheel are the main focus.



Qualify: this mode allows the system to achieve maximum power output by allowing the electric motors to work at their maximum potential (162kW). The control logic prioritises performance over battery charging.



Image: Newspress