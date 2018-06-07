Suzuki’s next-gen Swift arrives in South Africa

The second-generation Suzuki Swift is being replaced with an updated hatchback for 2018.



The first of three generations of Suzuki Swift was launched in most global markets in 2005. It also spearheaded Suzuki’s entry to South Africa in 2008, before being replaced by the second-generation model in 2011.

Both first- and second-generation models have proved to be highly popular.

In South Africa, the model represents roughly 30% of all Suzuki sales and globally more than 6 million units have been sold.

What's more, What's more, the sedan version is a now a standalone model called the Dzire.

Frugal K12M engine returns



Suzuki South Africa will retain the Swift’s very popular K12M engine.



The four-cylinder petrol delivers 61kW/113Nm. The new Swift’s fuel consumption is rated at a claimed 4.9 litres/100km in a combined cycle, giving it a range of more than 750km on its 37-litre tank.



The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox in the GA-model, while buyers of the GL-model can choose between the same five-speed manual gearbox or an Automated Manual Gearbox (AMT) with the same number of gears.

Range

The Suzuki Swift will be available in three derivatives. The GA-model offers an entry-price to the range and is equipped with a range of creature comforts, such as aircon, front and rear power windows, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors and two airbags.

The GL-model adds colour-coded side-mirrors, front foglights, a Suzuki audio system with steering-mounted controls and a rear luggage cover. This specification level has full wheel covers and is available with the choice of 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The all-new Suzuki Swift is available in six colours.

Swift signature, reinterpreted



For the 2018 model, Suzuki’s designers have integrated and reinterpreted the Swift’s visual signature and added new styling elements such as rear door handles in the C-pillar.

Ticking the box for iconic design elements are a modern interpretation of the Swift’s bold vertical headlights. Also present are the blacked-out front (A) and centre (B) pillars, which have been further accentuated with a blacked top-section on the rear (C) pillar to create the impression of a floating roof.

Image: Quickpic

The all-new Swift has also retained its predecessor’s strong shoulder line, which has been redesigned to be both bolder and less angular.

At the rear, the line edges over the new rear lamps, while at the front it skirts the headlights and touches the upper edges of the new polygonal grille.

Wider and shorter, with more space

Suzuki has widened and shortened the body with the design of the new model, to concentrate the Swift’s distinctive squat stance. At the same time, both the front and rear tread and the overall wheelbase have been increased.

The new model is 10mm shorter and 40mm wider. The front track has been widened by an equal amount (40mm) and the rear track is now 35mm wider, while the wheelbase has been stretched by 20mm to 2 450 mm. This places the Swift just 20mm shy of the Suzuki Ciaz.

Image: Quickpic

The new dimensions have allowed the designers to increase interior space, especially for rear passengers. Rear passengers now have 23 mm of additional head room, while front occupants benefit the most from the additional body width with 10mm extra shoulder room. Both front and rear occupants sit lower than before, which lifts the side glass to shoulder height for a sportier driving experience.

Behind the occupants, Suzuki has stretched the luggage area to 268 litres. This is a massive improvement of 58 litres over its predecessor and is further benefitted by the fitment of a 60/40 split and foldable rear bench seat on the GL-specification level. GL models are also fitted with an additional luggage area cover.

Features

Inside, it gains improved cabin materials, new D-shaped sporty steering wheel, and redesigned front seats.



In addition, Suzuki has angled the centre console towards the driver and fitted the speedometer and rev counter in separate housings to accentuate the vehicle’s nature as a driver’s car. On the GL-specification level, it has chromed accents and a chronograph-design to the driving cluster.

All versions of the new Suzuki Swift are equipped with air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, power steering and remote central locking. All models also have a tilt-adjustable steering column, a detailed information display that includes information such as fuel consumption and range, and a security alarm and immobiliser.

Image: Quickpic

On the GL-models, Suzuki adds an audio system with Bluetooth-connectivity and USB socket, steering wheel controls for the audio system and electrically adjustable side view mirrors.

All versions of the new Swift have ample storage spaces inside the cabin, including two front and one rear cup holder, side door pockets, a console tray box, glove box with lid and a passenger seat pocket. The rear doors have additional bottle holders.



New platform

Suzuki’s new Swift is built on the automaker’s HEARTECT platform that integrates with Suzuki’s Total Effective Control Technology (TECT), improving crash safety.

The system was designed to integrate active and passive safety systems, including the two front-occupant airbags, ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and ISOFIX seat anchors, to create the safest Suzuki Swift 1.2 to date.

Image: Quickpic

An additional and very significant benefit from the new platform and body construction is the reduction in weight. The new Swift weighs in at an ultra-light 875kg, which is a massive 95kg lighter than its predecessor making it one of the lightest vehicles in the upper-B segment.

All models are sold with Suzuki’s acclaimed 5-year or 200 000km mechanical warranty and a 2-year or 30 000km service plan.







