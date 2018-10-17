New dimension in luxury SUVs: BMW's new flagship X7 is headed for SA

The BMW X7 is the biggest passenger SUV from the German automaker and it's headed for South Africa.

Production will take place BMW's Spartanburg factory in South Carolina and its market launch will be in March 2019.

Largest X model

Measuring 5.1m in length, 2m wide and 1.8 tall, it is the brands largest X model thus far.

WATCH: First drive in BMW's latest X5

Its design language spans a punchy, extremely prominent front end, large windows, high ground clearance, a long roof line and a two-section split tailgate. LED headlights are standard while its Laserlight technology is optional.

On the inside

The X7 boasts generous interior space across three rows of seats with seven seats presented as standard while the middle row can be specified with two individual comfort seats as an option.

Image: BMW Group

All seats are electrically adjustable and covered in Vernasca leather trim as standard. Boot capacity can be expanded from 326 litres to a maximum of 2120 litres.

Tyre sizes come in 20" light-alloy wheels as standard while the bigger 21- and 22" wheels are offered as optional extras.

Interior convenience

Four-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting and three-section panoramic glass roof come as standard.

Five-zone automatic climate control, Ambient Air package, Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge, controls with glass applications, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and Rear-seat entertainment Professional are all offered as optional.

Image: BMW Group

Air springs at both axles and Adaptive suspension with electronically controlled dampers are standard. BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant performs role of digital co-driver and vehicle expert, and activates in-car experiences. Operated by natural voice command.

BMW Digital Key allows customers to use their smartphone for vehicle access and engine start-up. Remote Software Upgrade updates vehicle functions over the air.

BMW Operating System 7.0 enables intuitive and multi-modal operation via touchscreen, iDrive Controller, steering wheel buttons, voice control and gesture control.

Engine variants

The optional Off-Road package enables selection of xSand, xGravel, xRocks and xSnow driving modes at the touch of a button. Only the M50d and xDrive30d will be available in South Africa in March 2019.