Mercedes' X-Class fighter? Yes, BMW students built a bakkie based on the super luxury X7 SUV and it's as cool as you'd think

2019-07-05 12:04
BMW X7 bakkie

Image: BMW

Trainees at the BMW Munich factory built a bakkie based on the firm's flagship X7 SUV. The one-off will premier at the BMW Motorrad Days in July.

The X7 bakkie combines the 250kW xDrive40i engine with five-seater configuration.

It took 12 trainees just ten months from occupational sectors body and vehicle mechanics, vehicle mechatronics and technical model construction to turn a concept into a fully functional, road-legal car. 

It's definitely the most luxurious bakkie in the world with a handcrafted loading area with fine-polished wood finish and a height-adjustable two-level air suspension.

Love or hate - What do you think of the BMW bakkie concept? Email us
 a

                                                              Image: Supplied 

BMW says it can carry five passengers with ultimate ease and luxury and a loading bay that is 140cm long when the back is closed and extends to 200cm when open. 

It also weighs 200kg less than a normal X7 thanks to a carbon fibre roof and even on the back doors and the rear lid. The X7 bakkie is 10cm longer than the production model. 

a

Image: Supplied 

a
a

Images: Supplied 

