Rolls-Royce first super-luxury SUV: 8 things you should know about the new Cullinan

England - Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös will unveil the luxury automaker's first SUV, the Cullinan, today (May 10).

The name of the new SUV is linked to South Africa because the Cullinan was the name given to the largest diamond ever found. It was found at a mine in Gauteng in 1905.

SA connection



According to the company, the Cullinan was tested in the searing deserts of Africa and the Middle East to the freezing snows of the Arctic Circle; from the grassy glens of the Scottish Highlands to the towering canyons of North America.







Here's 8 things you should know about the new Cullinan:

1. It's named after the largest diamond ever discovered which now resides in the British Crown Jewels.

2. It's the second new Rolls-Royce to sit on the all-new aluminium ‘Architecture of Luxury’,

3. The 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 Rolls-Royce engine delivers 420kW/850Nm mated to all-new all-wheel drive.

4. Tested to destruction all over the planet, Cullinan is an incredibly capable off-roader that sees the development of the ‘Magic Carpet Ride’ for off-road enjoyment.

5. The first “three-box” car in the SUV-sector. Cullinan’s rear partition wall creates a distinct environment for passengers, separated from the luggage compartment.

6. Its an all-terrain high-bodied car for an “authentic, luxury off-road travel a reality for the first time” says Rolls-Royce

7. Contemporary and functional design ensures Cullinan gains iconic status in the face "of increasingly bland SUV designs" says the automaker.

8. Cullinan offers a suite of Bespoke features developed specifically for the many various lifestyles of its owners including the Viewing Suite and the Recreation Module.



Watch the reveal as it happened: