As it happened: BMW reveal new SA-bound 3 Series sedan at Paris Motor show

The BMW 3 Series Sedan is the Munich-based premium automaker’s most successful model range worldwide.

BMW is set to unveil the seventh-generation of its popular 3 Series at the 2018 Paris auto show on October 2 2018.

WATCH: New SA-bound BMW 3 Series enters the final phase of testing





The automaker will also debut its new Z4 and 8 Series Coupe and visitors can view the fourth-generation X5 and M5 Competition.

LIVE: New 3 Series unveiled at Paris motor show

Image: BMW Group

Image: BMW Group

Image: BMW Group



