As it happened: BMW reveal new SA-bound 3 Series sedan at Paris Motor show

The BMW 3 Series Sedan is the Munich-based premium automaker’s most successful model range worldwide.
BMW is set to unveil the seventh-generation of its popular 3 Series at the 2018 Paris auto show on October 2 2018.
The automaker will also debut its new Z4 and 8 Series Coupe and visitors can view the fourth-generation X5 and M5 Competition.
Image: BMW Group
