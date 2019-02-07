It's here! The first R9.6-million Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has arrived in South Africa

Lamborghini first unveiled its Aventador SVJ at a worldwide premiere during Monterey Car Week in California during September 2018. Order books for local buyers also opened in SA at the time.

In January 2019, the first SVJ has been shipped to South Africa for a cool R9 695 000 and it's absolutely breathtaking. Production is limited to 900 units and it's available from R9.6-million (including a three-year or 100 000km Driveplan).



The new Aventador SVJ, where SV historically stands for Superveloce - meaning 'superfast' - takes the 'Jota' suffix, denoting its track and performance superiority: the Aventador SVJ has already claimed its position as the Nürburgring-Nordschleife production car record holder, completing the 20.6 km lap in just 6min44.97.



Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Domenicali, said: "The Aventador SVJ is an innovative car and represents the absolute pinnacle of our super sports car product range.



"The challenge to Lamborghini designers and engineers was to improve the purest essence of the Lamborghini super sports car, drawing on every inspiration from a space ship to a jet fighter: all the most exceptional examples of super-fast, super-athletic, aerodynamic superiority. The Aventador SVJ takes another step into the future, shaping the potential for super sports car development."









Improved performance in all aspects

The Aventador SVJ’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap record is living proof of its benchmarking performance. With its optimized power plant making it the most powerful series production V12-engined car produced to date by Lamborghini, the SVJ features an increase in power to 566kW at maximum 8500 rpm.









The SVJ develops 720Nm at 6750rpm, while a dry weight of just 1525 kg gives the SVJ a weight-to-power ratio of 1.98 kg/hp. The SVJ accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200km/h in 8.6 seconds. It has a claimed top speed of more than 350km/h with a braking distance of 100km/h to 0 in 30 meters.

















Built for the driver

The Aventador SVJ is a driver-focused car, developed to maximize the union between driver and car in the most extreme road and track conditions and ensure the most rewarding experience.



It has three driving modes: Strada, Sport and Corsa, as well as the EGO option allowing the driver to further customize his preferences for car set-up, the cockpit features Kombi graphics on the TFT digital dashboard display as well as showing live status of the ALA functions.









The Navigation System and Infotainment System including AppleCarPlay come as an option free of charge, allowing the cockpit’s occupants to manage voice activated communications and entertainment from personal Apple devices.



The Lamborghini telemetry system is an optional specification: recording lap times and track performance as well as trip data, the telemetry system is especially appealing to the owner who wants to take the car on track.









The interior specification of the Aventador SVJ is limitless through Lamborghini’s Ad Personam customization programme so owners can customise their vehicle to no end.