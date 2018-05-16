How the new Ford Fiesta stacks up to VW's Polo

Cape Town - Ford's fresh Fiesta is now available in Mzansi after its launch this week. The five-door hatchback is priced from R261 900 and tops out at R310 600 for the flagship Titanium automatic model.

The Fiesta's natural rival is Volkswagen's new Polo has been a great success in the sales charts, regularly selling over 2000 cars a month. Remember the Polo is built at the automaker's Eastern Cape plant.

Who will come out on top?

Ford will be hoping to flog as many Fiestas as it can against the popular VW Polo.

We compared two models: the Fiesta Trend and Polo Comfortline to see what they offer. From engine output to length and warranties. Which car, in standard form, do you think offers better value?



See the table below:

How they stack up 2018 Ford Fiesta Trend 2018 Volkswagen Polo Comfortline Engine 1.0-litre turbo 1.0-litre turbo Power and torque 74kW / 170Nm (200Nm in overboost) 70kW/ 175Nm Gearbox 6-speed manual 5-speed manual Length and width 4040mm and 1735mm 4053mm and 1751mm Warranty Four year or 120 000km Three year or 100 000km Service plan Four year or 60 000km Three year or 45 000km (R4735) Price R261 900 R264 700

