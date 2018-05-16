--
How the new Ford Fiesta stacks up to VW's Polo

2018-05-16 11:00

Sean Parker

Cape Town - Ford's fresh Fiesta is now available in Mzansi after its launch this week. The five-door hatchback is priced from R261 900 and tops out at R310 600 for the flagship Titanium automatic model.

The Fiesta's natural rival is Volkswagen's new Polo has been a great success in the sales charts, regularly selling over 2000 cars a month. Remember the Polo is built at the automaker's  Eastern Cape plant. 

Who will come out on top?

Ford will be hoping to flog as many Fiestas as it can against the popular VW Polo. 

We compared two models: the Fiesta Trend and Polo Comfortline to see what they offer. From engine output to length and warranties. Which car, in standard form, do you think offers better value?

Ford’s next-gen hatchback: Can the premium Fiesta take on VW’s popular Polo in SA?

See the table below:

Which hatchback would you buy? Comment on our Instagram post below

How they stack up2018 Ford Fiesta Trend2018 Volkswagen Polo Comfortline
Engine1.0-litre turbo1.0-litre turbo
Power and torque74kW / 170Nm (200Nm in overboost)70kW/ 175Nm
Gearbox6-speed manual5-speed manual
Length and width4040mm and 1735mm4053mm and 1751mm
WarrantyFour year or 120 000kmThree year or 100 000km
Service planFour year or 60 000kmThree year or 45 000km (R4735)
PriceR261 900R264 700


