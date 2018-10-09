Honda is ready to Amaze SA car buyers: Stylish new compact sedan set to take on Japanese rivals Suzuki Dzire and Toyota Etios

• All-new Amaze features next-gen Honda sedan

• Bold exterior linked to stylish interior execution

• Extended wheelbase allows for exceptionally roomy cabin

• Efficient drivetrain includes manual gearbox and CVT options

• Value-added pricing and economical operating costs

Honda has released its next-generation Amaze compact sedan in South Africa.

The new Amaze, formerly the Brio, is larger than its predecessor with an extended wheelbase and features a bold, head-turning design that’s unmistakably Honda. Inside, the sophisticated cabin is both stylish and exceptionally roomy.

It’s offered with two equipment levels – Trend and Comfort – with all models featuring a comprehensive array of active and standard safety features. Prices start from R179 900for the Amaze 1.2 Trend to R208 900 for the 1.2 Comfort CVT.

The range



As already indicated, the new Honda Amaze range consists of three models, all employing the same engine but offering a choice between two transmissions, and two trim levels.





The most affordable Amaze is the 1.2 Trend, available as a manual gearbox model only. However, even this so-called base model offers buyers an extensive list of standard equipment.

Exterior features include 15” alloy wheels shod with 175/65 R15 tyres, a roof-mounted sharkfin antenna, and a high-mounted third brake light.

Inside, smart cloth upholstery is standard, as is the tilt-adjustable multi-function steering wheel. The four-speaker audio system features FM/AM and MP3 functionality.

It also includes Bluetooth connectivity for audio streaming and hands-free telephony. Central locking is standard, while the exterior mirrors are adjusted manually.

Moving up to the 1.2 Comfort, the exterior gains colour-coding for the exterior mirrors and door handles, while low-mounted, recessed fog lamps are standard, too.

Inside, the Comfort includes everything that’s standard on Trend versions, but adds automatic air-conditioning and electric adjustment of the exterior mirrors, as well as automatic door locking once the vehicle starts moving.

The 1.2 Comfort CVT is identical in all respects to its manual-gearbox stablemate, but gains gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel to allow for manual shifts between the CVT’s virtual gears.

All three Honda Amaze models are available in a choice of four new colours - white silver metallic, steel metallic, and red metallic.





New design



A completely new design, the second-generation Honda Amaze was conceptualised as a sedan from the very beginning.

Honda SA says: “This allowed the design team to create a cohesive, streamlined shape with a flowing silhouette and a strong, individual character, while also expressing the current Honda design language.”

The new Amaze is only 5mm longer and 15mm wider than its predecessor, but the wheelbase has grown by a substantial 65 mm, which translates into shorter overhangs and more interior space.

The front is dominated by Honda’s characteristic ‘solid wing’ appearance, which manifests itself in a broad bar extending across the width of the contrasting black honeycomb grille.

A lower air intake is framed by recessed, black-framed foglights in the case of Comfort models. A slim, colour-coded splitter below the air intake adds a sporty finishing touch.

The smoothly curved roofline flows into a neatly integrated, raised rear deck, which is accentuated by the notched C-pillar.

The rear view is dominated by the C-shaped taillight clusters, which frame a bootlid that opens wide and deep. An integrated spoiler on the bootlid’s leading edge adds a sporty touch, while the colour-coded, integrated bumper extends into a stylised rear diffuser.

Inside

The cabin benefits from cloth upholstery though synthetic leather seat covers can be ordered as a no-cost option.

Gloss black detailing on the dashboard adds to a more premium design.

The centre stack is home to a audio system offering FM/AM radio functionality, as well as MP3 music file playback and Bluetooth, which allows hands-free telephony and music streaming. The four-speaker system also provides USB connectivity and an AUX socket.

A multifunction steering wheel allows safe and convenient control of the audio system, as well as making Bluetooth-linked hands-free cellphone calls. Generous cabin storage includes pockets in all four doors and cupholders in the centre console, while a fold-down rear seat armrest also incorporates cup holders for rear occupants.

Because of the new Amaze’s comparatively long 2.4m wheelbase, the interior is airy and spacious, with ample leg and headroom both front and rear. The boot capacity is a best-in-class 420 litres – 20 litres more than the original Brio Amaze.





Engine

The new Honda Amaze is powered by a four-cylinder 1199cc unit employs Honda’s i-VTEC intelligent valve timing management system, capable of 66kW/110Nm. In the entry-level Amaze Trend, a five-speed manual gearbox is standard, while buyers of the Comfort model can also opt for a new-generation Constantly Variable Transmission (CVT).

Manual-gearbox variants can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 123 sec, while the CVT version requires a still brisk 13.5 sec. Top speed is 160 km/h for all derivatives.

The manual-transmission Amaze models achieve a combined cycle fuel consumption figure of 5.6-litres/100 km, while the CVT version is only slightly thirstier at 5.7-itres/100 km.

The Amaze’s all-new platform features an independent, McPherson strut-based front suspension, and a torsion beam rear set-up.

Overall refinement and NVH has been improved substantially, thanks to the new platform’s enhanced sound proofing and reduced engine noise transmission, as well as optimised engine mounts.





Safety

As one would expect of a Honda, the new Amaze sedan doesn’t skimp on safety features. The all-new platform makes extensive use of high-tensile steel, ensuring a lightweight but extremely rigid construction.

It also features Honda’s Advanced Compatibility structure, which allows for specific, programmed deformation of body structures in the case of a collision, while ensuring the integrity of the passenger safety cell.

All Honda Amaze models are fitted with dual front airbags, inertia reel seatbelts front and rear, and IsoFix child seat anchors. On the active safety front, ABS brakes with electronic brake force distribution (EBD) are standard.

Prices



Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend - R179 900

Honda Amaze 1.2 Comfort - R193 900

Honda Amaze 1.2 Comfort CVT - R208 900

The range is supported by a full five-year or 200 000 km warranty, as well as a two-year or 30 000km service plan, and a three-year AA Roadside Assistance package. Scheduled services are at 15 000 km intervals.

