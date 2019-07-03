Hilux, Ranger and more... These are SA's most popular bakkies so far in 2019

Following a sales figure of 4770 units in June, the Hilux underlined its position as the top-selling vehicle in South Africa during the first six months of 2019.

With a total sales figure of 20 918 units from January to June, the Hilux is far ahead of rivals.



The Hilux’s closest rival, the Ford Ranger, managed a solid 12 785 units during the same period. The bakkies in our top ten list managed to register a total sales figure of 61 931 units.

The Nissan NP200 showed its popularity by achieving third-place with a total sales figure of 9413 units, followed by the Isuzu D-Max/KB on 8050. The Nissan NP300/Hardbody falls some way off on 4765 units, but is well-clear of the Volkswagen Amarok (sixth place) on 1421 units.

The Amarok managed to stay ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio Pik-up on 1409 units, but given the Scorpio’s recent sales successes it might topple the Amarok at the end of 2019.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Pick-up sold off 1225 units over the first six months of the year, followed by the GWM Steed on 1048.

Despite a few good months that saw it move up the order, the Nissan Navara ended the month in the tenth place overall with 897 units sold; the only bakkie in our list not to surpass the 1000-mark.



