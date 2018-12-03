Here's how much the all-new 2019 BMW 3 Series will cost in SA

After plenty of teaser pictures and videos, BMW has officially launched the new 3 Series sedan.

Wheels24's Sergio Davids is currently in Portugal attending the launch. Pricing and specification has been revealed for the SA market.

What you need to know

According to BMW South Africa, only the 320d and 330i models will be sold locally. Other models in the line-up include the 320i, 318d, 320d xDrive and 330d.

WATCH: Here's a look at the all-new BMW 3 Series

Pricing starts from R649 253 and goes up by a further R3 000 for both derivatives if you opt for the sports transmission.

For those of you wanting to know about the M version, nothing has yet been confirmed at this point.



