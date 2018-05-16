Here’s how much Opel’s compact Grandland X SUV costs in SA

• New dynamic compact SUV from Opel

• Lots of room for adventurous passengers and their luggage

• Adaptive AFL lighting system with full LED headlights

• Third member of Opel X family

Ideally equipped and well positioned, the new Grandland X becomes the third member of the Opel X family; It joins its Crossland X and Mokka X SUV siblings.



The new Grandland X sports a host of top technologies and plenty of space for up to five adventurous passengers.



The SUV measures 4.4m long, 1.8m wide and 1.6m tall.



The Grandland X will be launched with a 1.6Turbo petrol engine producing 121kW and 240Nm, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and will be available in three trim levels.

Prices at Launch:

Grandland X 1.6T A/T - R429 000

Grandland X 1.6T Enjoy A/T - R465 000

Grandland X 1.6T Cosmo A/T - R565 000

Its long wheelbase of 2.68m also ensures that the compact SUV has plenty of space for up to five people.



It has a load volume from 514 litres to a maximum of 1652 litres for luggage. FlexFold seats disappear with a one hand movement. The 40:60 split ratio lets the user adapt the seating to their needs.



According to Opel SA: "Following in the footsteps of the successful Mokka X and Crossland X, the youngest member of Opel’s X-Family also features a host of top technologies and assistance systems that make travel safer and more relaxing.”

"The two SUV newcomers Opel Grandland X and Opel Crossland X cut a fine figure with their sporty design and optional two-tone paint, and the panoramic glass sunroof opens up new horizons. At the same time, the glass roof ensures a light-flooded interior."

Features

Some of the notable features and technology fitted to the Grandland X includes:

360° surround vision

A camera in the front and one in the back surveil pedestrians, bumps and other obstacles.





Image: Opel

AGR seating

The relaxing high seating position gives a comfortable lookout. Heated and ventilated ergonomic AGR front seats (certified by the AGR – Campaign for Healthier Backs) give support on long trips. They adjust electrically in up to 16 ways for the perfect sitting position.

LED headlights with Adaptive Forward Lighting

The Adaptive headlights look ahead of curves and keep the high beam activated without affecting oncoming vehicles. It also automatically adapts to driving conditions.

Advanced Park Assist

True hands-free autonomous parking. The system scans for potential parking bays and guides the grandland x into a pre-selected bay.

Navigation system with 8 inch touch screen

The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible Radio R 4.0 IntelliLink also comes as standard.

Image: Opel

The modern infotainment system brings the world of smartphones into the car while ensuring easy access via the 8" colour touchscreen or via voice control..

Power tailgate

The Grandland X features a power tailgate. All it takes to open or close the tailgate is a little swing of the foot beneath the rear bumper.

FlexFold

FlexFold seats disappear with a one hand movement. The 40:60 split ratio lets the user adapt the seating to their needs.