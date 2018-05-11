'Fastest' Golf GTI yet: VW reveals hot 213kW TCR Concept

A new chapter of Golf GTI history has begun with the world premiere of the 213kW/370Nm Golf GTI TCR Concept at the legendary GTI meeting at Wörthersee, Austria.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine transmits power to the front wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG) and a locking differential. The top speed of the standard version will be 250km/h but this can be increased to 264km/h by opting to remove the electronic Vmax limiter, making this Golf the fastest GTI of the current model range.

The vehicle is in the trial phase and is not yet on sale.

The future standard version will be fitted with 18" “Belvedere” forged wheels; 19" alloy wheels will also be available as an option. Behind the large wheels is a high performance braking system with perforated discs that, says VW, decelerate the production car just as effortlessly as the TCR racing car. The top Golf GTI model features two extra radiators.

An optional package tunes the concept to towards the racetrack; besides removal of the Vmax limit and the new 19" wheels, it includes an even more dynamic sports chassis and the adaptive chassis control (DCC). It adapts to the characteristics of the electrically adjustable shock absorbers at the touch of a button.

At the front, a newly designed bumper with sharply contoured splitter (front spoiler) identifies the Golf GTI as a TCR version. Also new are the newly designed panel attachment on the sides, which is continued to the rear. Here, they join a diffuser and the exhaust system tailpipes.

In silhouette, the "TCR" lettering above the sills also attracts attention and is optionally customised with an additional decoration in the typical GTI honeycomb design. The TCR logo is projected on to the asphalt via the doors. The stainless steel sill panel trim is personalised by means of a red illuminated element.

Inside, the premium sport seats are finished with newly designed microfibre/fabric covers. The door inserts and gear stick cover have also been finished in microfibre. The seat centre sections are in the contrasting colour “Flash Red”, which is the bridge to the red contrasting stitching on the sports steering wheel.



