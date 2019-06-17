YouthDay2019 - here are some of the best starter pack cars

You are young and keen to get mobile.

Owning a car is a major step towards independence and opens open a realm of possibilities.

But which vehicle should you choose? Do you need a funky hatchback to suit your outgoing lifestyle or something larger, more practical on the road?

READ: The cars your petrolhead dad always wanted

We list some of the best wheels to start your journey.

Best hatch - Ford Figo Blu



That first hatchback you own, should have some touch your individuality, shouldn’t it? Would be nice if it had decent performance too, with a turbocharged engine. Ford is offering first-time petrolheads both these attributes with its limited edition Figo Blu.

Some styling trinkets and a total production limited to 360 mean you won’t merely be another hatchback driver. Performance from the turbocharged 1.5-litre engine is keen too, with 88kW and 150Nm.

Best Uber car - Honda Amaze

You’ve been awarded that Uber licence and are willing to put in the odd hours, lingering in popular locations to drive passengers where they want to go.

The best first Uber car? It has to be from a Japanese brand which has always been admired for the longevity of its engines. Uber passengers prefer to be driven in a sedan too, instead of a hatchback, and Honda has the most appropriate vehicle in its value conscious Amaze.

Powered by an utterly reliable 1.2-litre and with the safe stowage of a 510–litre boot, this is an excellent first-time Uber car. You can have it with a CVT transmission too, to prevent annoying gearshift fatigue in traffic.

Best cabriolet - Aygo X-Cite

Your parents told you cabriolets are silly and a waste of money. They also taught you Toyotas were the most depreciation-proof cars in South Africa. With the Aygo X-Cite you can have the best of both: an affordable cabriolet which also happens to be a Toyota.

This Toyota’s compact city car architecture has a choice of either orange or black retractable roof options and powered by a 1-litre engine, it is delightfully light on fuel.

Best crossover - Sandero Stepway plus

Renault’s Stepway has proven to be one of South Africa’s most popular crossovers. It has the styling upgrades and gravel travel ability which prospective crossover owners desire. With the newly launched plus version you get redesigned bumpers, a roof spoiler, darkened wheels and inside there is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which plays nice with your Smartphone. The Stepway plus also has 193mm of ground clearance which makes it more capable than almost any conventional hatchback on dirt roads.

Best bakkie - Mahindra Pik-Up

You are young and starting your own business. That means you need a bakkie to move things around and service clients. Budgets are tight and you need to keep running costs reasonable. Best solution? The locally assembled Mahindra Pik Up. A rugged Indian bakkie which isn’t shy of hauling a load or running for great distances on terrible rural roads – this Pik Up wil help you grow a small business into a bigger one.