Ranger, Polo, Corolla... Best locally-built cars for SA's new Cabinet ministers

What if President Ramaphosa insisted that his new Cabinet shop exclusively from Mzansi's extensive portfolio of locally built cars - an initiative that would help contribute to the local economy?



South Africa produces a good array of cars from the catalogues of the likes of Toyota, Nissan, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.



AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie pairs up some of the newly-appointed ministers with vehicles that would complement them best.



Mienie said: "Keep in mind the bulk of these will offer up service plans at least as long as their ministerial counterparts' five year terms."

Nissan NP200



For Khumbodzo Ntshaveni, our new minister of small business development, I'd nominate the Nissan NP200 half-tonner bakkie.



Indeed, this humble little bakkie has been a firm favourite with start-up companies for over a decade. Just think how relatable he will be.



Ford Ranger



As for our new minister of agriculture, land reform and rural development,Thoko Didiza, how about the new Ford Ranger?



She can even spoil herself with a double cab at this price point - and it comes with the new SA produced 2 litre turbodiesel engine too. She would fit in perfectly with local farmers.





Toyota Fortuner



Then there's Patricia de Lille, our minister of public works and infrastructure - but she insists we call her Aunty Pat.



Unfortunately the most affordable C-Class and X3 is just out of her budget at circa R645 000, but perhaps the part-rugged, part-luxurious Toyota Fortuner is a better fit.





Volkswagen Polo



Barbara Creecy has been appointed as minister of environment, forestry and fisheries. She should consider a frugal runabout such as the new Volkswagen Polo, with its 4.5 litre/100km fuel consumption.









Toyota Corolla sedan



And finally, Senzo Mchunu is the new minister of public service and administration. That's right administration - and that means a Toyota Corolla sedan. But nothing less than the flagship - you've earned it.









Of course there's also fan favourites such as the VW Polo Vivo plus those of the gravel-traveling ilk in the form of Isuzu D-Max, Nissan NP300 and Toyota Hilux to consider.



However, this initiative has its heart in the right place and certainly resonates with that made in South Africa ethos of which we can all be proud.