From BMW's next-generation 7 series to the insane McLaren 600 LT Spider, check out these top new models.

McLaren released the first images and details of the third new model in its £1.2-billion Track25 business plan - the 600LT Spider.





Toyota Supra GR's appearance is striking and unique – it’s not a copy of something European, despite sharing a platform and many components with BMW’s Z4.



Tap on the images below: