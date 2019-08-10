Looking for a new car? Polo Vivo, Hilux, X5 - Here are South Africa's best-selling cars, bakkies and SUVs

From Volkswagen's dominating Polo Vivo to BMW's luxury X5 SUV, we highlight some of the best-selling vehicles in South Africa.



Passenger cars and bakkies

The VW Polo Vivo retained its position as SA’s favourite passenger car despite July 2019 proving to be tough month for new vehicle sales. The Vivo managed to secure a sales figure of 2621 units, according to Naamsa, to also place it as SA’s second best-selling vehicle for the month after the Toyota Hilux.

Though the Toyota Hilux ended July 2019 as the best-selling bakkie in SA, its sales figure was substantially lower than the previous month.

Though it retained its position as the country’s favourite bakkie, its sales figure of 2996 units is someway off the 4770 sold just a moth prior.

Luxury SUVs

The BMW X5 was the best-selling luxury SUV for July 2019; in July, the X5 sold 140 units to lead our list for large luxury SUVs. It was followed by Toyota’s Prado and Land Cruiser 200 who sold 92 and 79 units respectively.

Click/tap on the infographics below:



