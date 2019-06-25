WATCH: Move out the way, safety car! Racer drives his engulfed vehicle back to fire truck

Racing driver Calum Lockie saved a Shelby Daytona Coupe recreation from burning to a crisp by sprinting it to pit lane fire marshals.

Most times when we watch a racing car catch fire during a race, the vehicle is stopped and the driver gets out of the car, either with or without the help of track marshals.



But not Lockie. He chose to overtake the safety car on the track and get to the pit lane as fast as he could after he realised there were flames coming from behind his seat, and engulfing the cockpit in his classic race car during the Donington Historic Festival 2019 earlier in May.



The driver posted the video on social media platforms and had this to say in his post: "When you’ve passed the incident, the car is on fire, you know you’ve got to get it back to the fire truck in pit lane or it’ll be toast, THEN you overtake the Safety Car.

"This is as close as I ever want to get to a marshmallow."







Lockie rushed to the main fire tender as he thought it had a better chance of stopping the flames than trackside marshals.



The fire was caused by a gearbox part which became lodged in the differential, causing overheating that burnt the fuel tank.



The car was repaired and declared ready to race just three weeks later.







