WATCH: Iconic Kyalami 9 Hours race returns to world motorsport calendar in 2019

2018-07-28 16:22

READY TO RACE: Wheels24's Janine Van der Post will be one of eight motoring scribes to race at the inaugural motorsport festival at Kyalami. Image: Kyalami

The Kyalami 9 Hours race will return to the Gauteng circuit in 2019, CEO of SRS Motorsports group Stephane Ratel announced on Friday

The event will be the Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) finale on November 3, 2019. It is the first time that a race in Africa has been added to the five-race IGTC calendar, joining the Spa 24 Hours, the Bathurst 12 Hours, the Suzuka 10 Hours and the California 8 Hours at Laguna Seca.

Good news for local motorsport fans

The Kyalami Grand Prix circuit, which opened in 1961, has a rich history of sportscar racing in the three decades after it opened. The last Kyalami 9 Hours event took place in 1973. 

Toby Venter, the circuit's owner, told reporters at the press conference: "The Kyalami 9 Hours was a very prestigious event and there's been some great races with great cars."

The ailing circuit was bought in 2014 by Venter, who has since refurbished it to its former glory. 

"Stephane has been there and he can tell you it's a lovely facility," Venter concluded. 

Watch the announcement below:

