Warning: This article contains harsh language



Driver Yann Ehrlacher was furious after being ordered him to concede his lead to team mate Thed Bjork during the WTCR Race of Netherlands.

Ehrlacher was asked before the start of lap three to swap positions with Bjork, the 2017 World Touring Car champion.

Ehrlacher chose to vent his frustations over the team radio.

Image: SMTV