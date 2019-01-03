-
This combo shows German driver Michael Schumacher holding his trophy after winnning several F1 Grand Prix on (L-R) August 30, 1992, March 24, 1994, July 02,1995, September 24, 2000, August 19, 2001, April 14, 2002, May 18, 2003, March 07, 2004 and October 01, 2006 .
Mercedes driver Michael Schumacher of Germany (front R) uses a foot scooter along the paddock while holding a bowl of food in the paddock of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit on October 6, 2012.
Formula 1 drivers (L to R) Sebastien Vettel, Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso pose after a press conference on November 22, 2012 at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Michael Schumacher (L) is greeted by team manager Ross Brown on November 25 , 2012 in the pits of the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil,
Michael Schumacher enjoys a beer at the Mercedes pits at the end of the Brazil's F-1 GP on November 25, 2012 at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
German F1 driver and seven times World champion Michael Schumacher (R) competes in the Race of Champions (ROC) Nations Cup at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on December 15, 2012.
German Formula One driver and seven times world champion Michael Schumacher (R) talks with Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel (L) during a warm-up for the Race of Champions (ROC) at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on December 16, 2012. The Race of Champions (ROC) will take place in Thailand between December 14 and 16 and brings together heavyweights from all motor racing disciplines in the same type of car.
German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher arrives for a farewell match for former football player Michael Ballack in Leipzig, eastern Germany, on June 5, 2013. Under the slogan "Ciao Capitano. A world-class evening", Ex-Germany captain Ballack who retired October 2012, holds a farewell game with a host of stars.
Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel drives past a tribute-banner to former German driver Michael Schumacher drives at the Circuit de Catalunya on March 8, 2018 in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barcelona during the third day of the second week of tests for the Formula One Grand Prix season.
Racing helmets are pictured during a press presentation of former German Formula one driver Michael Schumacher´s Private Collection at the newly established Motorworld in Cologne, western Germany on June 15, 2018, one day before its opening to the public.
Journalists pass by photographs of former German Formula one driver Michael Schumacher during a press presentation of Schumacher´s Private Collection at the newly established Motorworld in Cologne, western Germany on June 15, 2018, one day before its opening to the public.
A Ferrari racing car is on display during a press presentation of former German Formula one driver Michael Schumacher´s Private Collection at the newly established Motorworld in Cologne, western Germany on June 15, 2018, one day before its opening to the public.
In this file photo taken on November 25, 2012 Michael Schumacher poses with the Mercedes team in the pits of the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Michael Schumacher, will turn 50 years old on January 3, 2019. The seven-time world champion was victim five years ago, on December 29, 2013 of a ski accident, leaving him in a precarious state of health. The family never wanted to communicate on the matter but according to renowned neurologists, the German pilot, technically out of the coma, might be in a vegetative state.
In this file photo taken on October 12, 2006 seven-time world Formula One champion German Michael Schumacher is pictured at the wheel of his Ferrari during a training session at the Jerez recetrack.
In this file photo taken on November 25, 2012 German Formula One driver Michael Schumacher gives the thumb up at the end of the Brazil's F-1 GP at the Interlagos racetrack in Sao Paulo, Brazil
