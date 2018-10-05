SEE: They're paying how much petrol?! World's cheapest fuel prices

As South African motorists feel the brunt of record-high fuel price hike we look at the some of the world's cheapest petrol prices.

At $0.1 per litre, Venezuela continues to rank lowest for the world's most cheapest petrol price, reports Globalpetrolprices.com.

It's worth noting that Venezuela is reeling from economic woes and hyper inflation.

Iran has maintained its spot as the the second cheapest petrol price in the world for the past four months. Sudan and Kuwait grab the third and fourth cheapest spots respectively, followed by Algeria in fifth place.

Check out the list below...