--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

SEE: They're paying how much petrol?! World's cheapest fuel prices

2018-10-05 11:30

Khaya Dondolo

Image: iStock

As South African motorists feel the brunt of record-high fuel price hike we look at the some of the world's cheapest petrol prices.

At $0.1 per litre, Venezuela continues to rank lowest for the world's most cheapest petrol price, reports Globalpetrolprices.com.

It's worth noting that Venezuela is reeling from economic woes and hyper inflation.

READ: Most expensive fuel price in the world

Iran has maintained its spot as the the second cheapest petrol price in the world for the past four months. Sudan and Kuwait grab the third and fourth cheapest spots respectively, followed by Algeria in fifth place.

Check out the list below...

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

On your last R100 and worried about the fuel price? Here's how far SA's most popular fuel-sipping cars will take you

2018-10-05 10:15

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: This driver saved up R1-million in coins to buy a BMW - dealer spends 10 hours counting a bakkie-load of spare change! SEE: They're paying how much petrol?! World's cheapest fuel prices SEE: SA's record fuel hikes hurting your budget? We list the world's most expensive petrol prices Bugatti premieres its new 1103kW monster hypercar at Paris Motor Show: The R85-million Divo is already sold out! On your last R100 and worried about the fuel price? Here's how far SA's most popular fuel-sipping cars will take you
SEE: They're paying how much petrol?! World's cheapest fuel prices On your last R100 and worried about the fuel price? Here's how far SA's most popular fuel-sipping cars will take you DRIVEN: Lexus' luxury ES sedan arrives in SA Bugatti premieres its new 1103kW monster hypercar at Paris Motor Show: The R85-million Divo is already sold out! WATCH: New BMW 3 Series for SA, Peugeot e-Legend - take a look at some of the latest cars debuted at the awesome Paris Motor Show
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 