SEE: Petrol price hikes - here's what our neighbouring African countries are paying for fuel

Fuel prices have increased again in South Africa putting more strain on motorists and the local economy.

As South African road users reel from high fuel prices, we look at the fuel-price situation in neighbouring countries.

As Zimbabwe finally recovers from months of exorbitant petrol prices, spare a though for Zambian motorists who are paying $2.16 per litre of fuel.



The average price of fuel around the world is $1.14. South African motorists are paying R16.03 (coast) to R16.48 (inland) for petrol.

We take a look at petrol prices in neighbouring African countries:



