With another fuel price drop expected in January we look at the price of petrol in neighbouring African countries.

The average price of fuel around the world is R15.73 per litre.

Motorists in the oil-producing country of Angola pay $0.52/litre, the equivalent to R7.39.



All SADC countries saw a fuel decrease between November 2018 and January 2019 except for Zimbabwe - drivers are still paying $1.38/litre for petrol since October last year.

