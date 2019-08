As South African motorists reel from ongoing petrol price hikes we look at fuel prices around the world.

Local motorists are currently paying the about R15.72 per litre for fuel, reports Automobile Association.

Hong Kong remains at the top of the list with world's most expensive petrol price.

In terms of the most expensive petrol price, motorists in Hong Kong are currently paying $2.22 (R3.46) followed by Monaco and Norway at $1.93 (R29.09).

Check out the infographic below: