National fuel protests looming: Pappi Group threatens to block roads, disrupt routes

A group called the People Against Petrol and Paraffin Increases (PAPPI) says it will shut down some of the country's roads in protest of another record-high fuel price hike.

Earlier in July, Wheels24 reported that the petrol price is set to increase again at the end of July, according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund. The proposed hikes follow record-high fuel prices in June 2018.



The AA said: "International oil prices see-sawed during the first half of July, but remained within a fairly narrow band and did not contribute substantially to the price rises we are anticipating for next month."



The Association says the current data suggests a price rise of 19c a litre for petrol, 13c for diesel, and 22c for illuminating paraffin.





Fed up citizens

The organisation's National Convener, Vishvin Reddy, says: "Members are angry at the ever-increasing price of petrol and diesel as it affects the poorest of the poor."

According to Reddy, the protest action is set to take place on Friday, 27 July with major roads set to be blocked off across the country.

According to reports from The Witness, Pietermaritzburg was brought to a standstill last week, as dozens of motorists shut down major roads in protest. Nine people were arrested for their involvement, on the grounds of public violence.

Reddy says that he will engage with the government to try and find some sort of solution in the wake of the increase.

