 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
SA racing legend Gugu Zulu would have turned 41 today

One of South Africa's most successful motorsport driver's Gugu Zulu would have celebrated his 41st birthday today. We take a look at his career highlights.

8 fast cats score trophies at #JaguarSHC

The 10th Jaguar Simola Hillclimb was a successful affair for Team Jaguar, with a total of eight podium finishes for all eight entries across various categories.

Fuel set for July breather, weak Rand obstructs bigger drop – AA

2019-06-27 09:44

Image: iStock

Lower international oil prices throughout June have set up a substantial fuel price drop for July, and the reduction could have been greater had it not been for the Rand.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which was commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund. The Association is expecting petrol to drop by 86 cents a litre, diesel by 68 cents, and illuminating paraffin by 58 cents next month.

"June was the weakest month for oil in the last quarter, with crude briefly slipping below $60 to the barrel at mid-month," the AA says.  

"However, renewed tensions in the Middle East and a downturn in USA oil inventories have put pressure on the commodity, which has ticked up over the past few days."

Meanwhile, on the home front, a damaging spat over the mandate of the Reserve Bank sent jitters through investment markets. In the wake of the fracas, the Rand's daily exchange rate against the US dollar spiked by more than 60 cents. 

"Although the currency re-strengthened against the dollar towards month-end, the exchange rate average for the month is negative by about 11 cents, meaning fuel users missed out on an even bigger drop," the AA comments. 

Looking forward, the prime driver of fuel price movements for the third quarter of 2019 is likely to be the oil price. The Association says current tensions between the USA and Iran could have severe ramifications. 

"South Africa's economy would be very badly affected if, as earlier in the decade, we were to return to sustained prices in excess of $100 per barrel. In such an environment, any event which affected the Rand markedly would have a dire effect on fuel users," it concludes. 

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Good news for SA motorists! Huge 91c fuel price drop - AA

2019-06-14 13:02

Most ReadEditor's Choice
AA Kinsey Report 2019: These vehicles are cheapest to service WATCH: With ever-increasing fuel hikes, here are hybrid SUVs to consider REVIEW: Honda GL1800 Gold Wing Tour 2019 AA Kinsey Report: The Datsun GO is the most economical city car to service or repair Vettel insider plays down F1 quit rumours
WATCH: Move out the way, safety car! Racer drives his engulfed vehicle back to fire truck Wanting to sell your VW Polo GTI? Check out these insider tips WATCH: Close your bonnet! This BMW racer's bizarre drive is so ridiculous, his pit crew doesn't know if they should laugh or cry As it happened: 2019 French Grand Prix Racing in the US to movie stunts: Deon Joubert is an SA motorsport and petrolhead legend
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 