WATCH: Red Bull brings F1 to Cape Town and we loved it

2019-06-03 10:21

Herman Eloff and Sean Parker

Image: Sean Parker / Wheels24

The typically sleepy Sunday streets of Cape Town were awakened by the roaring engine of Red Bull's 2011 Formula 1 championship-winning car this weekend with Scotland's David Coulthard behind the wheel.

If Cape Town had a roof, the Renault-powered RB7 blew it off. Powered by a 2.4-litre V8 engine that revs to 18 000 r/min and weighing just over 640kg, the RB7 saw Sebastian Vettel claim the title by winning 11 of the 19 races in the season. 


Coulthard enthralled the crowd with runs down Darling street in the CBD as onlookers captured the rapid navy, orange and yellow car reach over 200km/h. 

The Scottish driver, who won 13 races from 247 starts in a career spanning 14 years in the top tier of motorsport, completed a couple of donuts in front of the city hall leaving his rubbery mark in more ways than one. 

Revel in the blissful blast of deafening sound that emanates from the Renault V8 engine in the RB7. 

