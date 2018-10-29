 --
WATCH: Here's a quick look at Lewis Hamilton's racing career in 60 seconds

2018-10-29 07:58
Lewis Hamilton Mexican gp

Image: CLIVE MASON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equalling fifth championship title in the Mexican grand prix. Here's a look at the newly-crowned champion's racing career.

The Mercedes driver won the first of his five titles back in 2008, making his debut back in 2007.

From strength to strength

It became a two-horse race for much of the season with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel going toe-to-toe with Hamilton, with Vettel's errors now finally coming back to haunt him.

READ: 'That's how you drive Lewis!' - Mercedes ace Hamilton wins fifth F1 world title

It wasn't a vintage drive from Hamilton as he finished fourth behind race winner Max Verstappen, while Vettel finished in second place, but it was enough to hand him the title in front of an exuberant Mexican crowd. 

There are two races remaining in the season as the drivers head to Brazil on November 11 and the grand finale in Abu Dhabi on November 25.

Here's a quick breakdown of Lewis Hamilton's career so far:

