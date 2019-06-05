WATCH: Formula E wants to race in Cape Town - electric racers to hit the Mother City's streets?

UPDATE: We've added comment from Cape Town mayor Dan Plato as well as the City's JP Smith.

Earlier in May, we reported that Formula 1's owners Liberty Media, are considering an F1 race in Africa.

Now, the City of Cape Town is considering hosting a Formula E race in the future, according to City’s Executive Mayor Alderman Dan Plato.

At a press conference, Plato revealed that the city was approached by a consortium to host a potential Formula E race in the Mother City.

The City said: "The City of Cape Town has been approached by the Cape Town Formula E Consortium about the possibility of bringing the Formula E to the city. Supported by the City, the consortium will undertake a feasibility study this month in order to test the practicality of hosting this event in Cape Town."

Formula E race study



Plato said: "While we are excited to present this event to the residents of Cape Town, we have not yet taken a decision and our residents will be asked to give their input once the feasibility study hopefully confirms that we can indeed host Formula E in our beautiful city. We will follow all the stringent procedures and requirements that we have in place for events to ensure that all those who will be affected are satisfied with the process."

Image: Formula E

In case you're not aware of the series, Formula E is a class of motorsport, sanctioned by the FIA, that uses electric-powered racers. The inaugural championship commenced in Beijing in September 2014 and the series is currently in its fifth season.



Cape Town hosts the FIA-sanctioned World Rallycross finale in November 2019.

City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that motorsport/motoring events will be a big focus for the City over the next few years.



What do you think of South Africa potentially hosting a Formula E race? Do you think the City of Cape Town will be able to pull off an Formula E event? Email us (feeback@wheels24.co.za)



In the three years that Formula E has been hosted in Hong Kong, it has contributed approximately R1.4-billion into that economy.

"An economic injection and the accompanying job creation opportunities for our local communities are just some of the benefits of bringing Formula E to Cape Town. The cars run on 100 percent renewable energy and having such an event here would also assist us in raising awareness and taking action against air pollution," added Alderman Plato.