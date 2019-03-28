WATCH: Fernando Alonso gets to grips with Toyota's Dakar Hilux

 --
2019-03-28 09:55
Image: Toyota Motorsport

Two-time Formula 1 champion and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Fernando Alonso had his first experience behind the wheel of the Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa's Dakar Hilux Wednesday. 

Alonso, who competes in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) for Toyota, is in the Northern Cape province of South Africa tackling the desert terrain. 

Alonso rode shotgun with Toyota Gazoo Dakar racing driver Giniel de Villiers. The team picked up their maiden victory of the tough competition in January 2019, with Nasser Al-Attiyah and Matthieu Baumel claiming victory. 

Commenting on his stint in the car, the former McLaren driver said: "The car feels great, very good grip, good balance, good power and braking as well. Everything feels amazing."

If Alonso does take the bold step to Dakar, it will be with Toyota, for whom he also contests Le Mans in the LMP1 category.

"If Fernando comes, we could do a great job for him," Toyota's Dakar boss Glyn Hall told the Spanish daily Marca.

"It would be good for Toyota, good for our sport, good for the whole field. And Alonso would enjoy the challenge.

"Dakar is an incredibly difficult competition, but we know from F1 what a big fighter Fernando is," he added.

