WATCH: F1 legend David Coulthard thrills Cape Town fans with epic Red Bull racer

2019-06-03 09:22
Red Bull racer in Cape Town

Image: Red Bull

Forget 'Klop, klop', Cape Town’s heart raced in tune with the mighty V8 engine inside the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB7 as it ripped past the capacity crowd that packed out Darling Street and the Grand Parade.

Fans who flocked to Red Bull Cape Town Circuit on Sunday experienced the rare sight of a championship-winning Formula 1 car tear up one of the world’s most iconic settings. The thrills of this automotive spectacular just kept coming.

As the crowd was catching its breath after a masterful display from David Coulthard, they were gasping at Aruñas 'Aras' Gibieža and his arsenal of befuddling motorcycle stunts.

Red Bull

                                                                                     Image: Red Bull

Then local trials bike legend Brian Capper continued the relentless assault on Cape Town’s pulse rate, followed by another display of precise car control from the Cape Town Drift Squad and aerial acrobatics from South African aerobatic champion Patrick Davidson.

Red Bull

Image: Red Bull

The flying Scotsman, however, was the centre of attention and was full of praise for the fans who brought the unique South Africa ‘gees’.

"Cape Town is the only place in the world where I wanted to get on a tourist bus. 

"South Africa has a rich Formula 1 history and maybe we can stimulate a future world champion who is watching in the crowd today. Formula 1 has been a global shopfront for emerging cities, but South Africa is already on the map. I’ve always said that to call Formula 1 a world championship, we need to be in Africa," says Coulthard about the possibility of a future race on home soil.

DJ Ready D kept the vibe going all day in another incredible show of endurance and skill, while KFM’s Ryan O’Connor was on the mic capturing the energy of the day.

The exclusive hospitality area was packed out with notable socialites and celebrities like Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi and Nasty C, and they joined in the cheering as Cape Town egged David Coulthard on with one voice.

Fans who came from all over the city, province and country were treated to a truly unique experience and filled with hope for Formula 1 to find a more permanent home in South Africa. 

Red Bull racer in Cape Town

                                                                                  Image: Red Bull

