WATCH: ‘Charlie Whiting saved lives’ - More than one candidate for Charlie Whiting's job

Several Team Principals paid tribute to Charlie Whiting after the F1 director passed away on Thursday aged 66-years-old, ahead of the season-opening race.









Ross Brawn agrees: "His work on the race weekends may have made up 5 per cent of his workload."



Ecclestone continued: "No one had any real idea of what Charlie did. I think people would be amazed if they knew.



"I don't know if they can find anyone who can do it like Charlie, but I can imagine it could be done if you divide his job into four," Ecclestone added.



FIA president Jean Todt says the governing body will spend time next week deciding on a permanent solution following Whiting's death.



"We've been thinking about it for some time already and Charlie was also involved because we knew he could not have his role forever," Todt said in Melbourne.



"Now our people are working on a plan for the future that we unfortunately have to put into action sooner than we had hoped."