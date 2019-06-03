 --
WATCH: Cape Town taxi vs Red Bull Formula 1 car

2019-06-03 11:52

Sean Parker and Herman Eloff

Red Bull brought their Formula 1 championship-winning RB7 to Cape Town and enthralled local fans but found itself taking on a rather different type of vehicle on the makeshift circuit - a mini-bus taxi. 

No, we're kidding! The taxi was driven by a stunt driver and it's for a video featuring the RB7 car driven by former F1 driver David Coulthard in Cape Town. 

Channel24's Herman Eloff, who captured the clip from the balcony of city apartment, said: "I was woken up by the deafening roar outside my window and was surprised to see a F1 racing car gliding around the circle outside my window."

"And then I saw the taxi taking on the car in a cheeky race and I immediately grab my phone to record what I was seeing."

2019-06-03 10:22

