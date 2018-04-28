--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
60 years of screen legends: Top 5 iconic cars in films

From the time-travelling Delorean to the “Love Bug” VW Beetle, cars have played many iconic movie roles. Watch as some of the greatest car icons in films come to life.

What to do if you're pulled over in a foreign country

Nothing ruins a leisurely holiday like an unpleasant run-in with the law. Here's what to do when you get pulled over in a foreign country.

Vettel fastest in third practice for Azerbaijan GP

2018-04-28 13:43

Image: AFP

Baku, Azerbaijan -  Championship leader Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in Saturday's third practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while Sergei Sirotkin crashed heavily.

Ferrari's Vettel had lacked pace on Friday on a slippery track but was 0.361 seconds faster than the second-place Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton — his main title rival — in cool, overcast conditions.

Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari was third fastest, 0.402 seconds off Vettel's time. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was fourth but his teammate Daniel Ricciardo, fastest on Friday, was just 12th.

As it happened: Azerbaijan - 3rd Practice

The low-grip conditions often forced drivers to use the runoff areas, but Sirotkin wasn't so lucky.

With 10 minutes remaining of the hour-long session, the Russian misjudged a left-hand corner and crunched his Williams into the barrier. He appeared unhurt.

Qualifying is later Saturday.

NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Azerbaijan GP: Ricciardo sets pace in second practice

2018-04-27 16:51

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Azerbaijan GP: Ricciardo sets pace in second practice Vettel fastest in third practice for Azerbaijan GP Sorry dad! Verstappen admits he's not perfect WATCH: Tackling Oman's sand dunes in a Volkswagen Amarok
'If F1 becomes more spectacle than sport then we leave' - Ferrari boss Marchionne 5 things we learned from the Chinese GP Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Impala... top 10 car models used in famous films VW’s updated Amarok V6 tackles Oman How has virtual reality changed car manufacturing?
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 