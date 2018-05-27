--
Verstappen to learn from brutal lesson, says Red Bull boss

2018-05-27 11:02

Max Verstappen learned a brutal lesson on Saturday when he crashed in final practice and missed out on qualifying for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

The young Dutch tyro was the fastest driver on track at the time he lost control of his car at the exit of the Swimming Pool complex and smashed into the barriers.

Max will start from the back of the grid

His car was wrecked and required extensive repairs involving both pit crews, but it was in vain when the team discovered an oil leak and the need for a new gearbox shortly before the start of qualifying.

His Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo went on to top thefinal practice and then take pole position with a sensational record-breaking lap.

"Daniel has been on it all weekend, quickest in every section, and he has delivered two great laps capable of pole," said Horner.

"It feels a bit bitter-sweet, we should have had two cars up there. It is frustrating with such a fast car not to have two cars on the front row.

"Both car crews, Daniel's as well, did everything they could to make it happen...

"But this place bites hard if you abuse it and Max is a very fast driver, that is in no doubt, and this weekend we have a very fast car and he should have been competing for the front row.

"There is no more brutal lesson than what he has had and hopefully he is smart enough to learn from that."

