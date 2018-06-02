--
60 years of screen legends: Top 5 iconic cars in films

From the time-travelling Delorean to the “Love Bug” VW Beetle, cars have played many iconic movie roles. Watch as some of the greatest car icons in films come to life.

Verstappen 'needs a new brain', Kimi for Toyota? Here's your F1 weekly wrap

2018-06-02 07:00

Robin Classen

Image: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Daniel Ricciardo's heroics in the Monaco was the highlight of last weekend's Formula One race day but there was plenty of other news stories and talking points. Catch all your F1 news here.

Rumours also continue to swirl around the future of Fernando Alonso who might quit F1. The 'most boring race ever' comment he made after the Monaco GP only further fueled speculation about his departure.

Latest news

In more recent events, Force India director Vijay Mallya has stepped down from his post. There has also been news surrounding Kimi Raikkonen leaving Ferrari for Toyota.

READ: 'Daniel Ricciardo is better than Max Verstappen' - Villeneuve

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have stayed out of the spotlight in recent days as they continue to battle one another for the championship lead currently help by the Mercedes driver.

Click on the links below to check out the full article:

Mallya steps down as Force India director

2018-06-01 09:24

