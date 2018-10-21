USGP: Kimi Raikkonen takes first victory in 113 races, denies Lewis Hamilton his 5th F1 title

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen grabs his first win in 113 races at the 2018 United States Grand Prix and denies Lewis Hamilton from winning his fifth championship title on Sunday.



Today's win is the first for the Iceman since 2013. Raikkonen, who has started the race in P2, bolstered from the line and passed the pole sitter Lewis Hamilton. Kimi managed to lead most of the race.



READ: As it happened - 2018 United States Grand Prix



The Finn will end close his stint at Ferrari at the end of the 2018 F1 season. He then heads off to Sauber, going back full circle to the team he had begun his career with so many years ago.









Max Verstappen, who started the race in P18, raced his way through the grid and finished in P2, his first podium in the US for his career. He also made it very difficult for Hamilton to try and pass him.









If Lewis Hamilton had to win the United States Grand Prix or even finish in P2, he would have clinched his fifth Formula 1 title today and would be only the third driver in history to win these many championships in the sport's history. Now he needs to finish 12 points ahead of Vettel in Mexico if he still stands a chance at the championship.





ban

Sebastian Vettel finished fourth and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in fifth. Renault's Nico Hulkenburg finished sixth with his team mate Carlos Sainz in 7th. Force India's Esteban Ocon finished 8th, Kevin Magnussen 9th for Haas team's home GP, and Sergio Perez rounded off the top 10.