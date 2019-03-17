 --
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
WATCH: Celebrating the iconic GTR

Wheels24 contributor Ferdi De Vos takes a look at the history of the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Japan's most iconic performance car.

First Lamborghini Aventador SVJ now in SA

The first Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has just been shipped into SA for a cool R9 695 000 and it's absolutely breathtaking.

'That was my best race ever!' - Valtteri Bottas wins 2019 Australian Grand Prix

2019-03-17 09:20
Mercedes Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas speaks at

Mercedes Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas wins the 2019 Australian Grand Prix. Image: Asanka Brendon RATNAYAKE / AFP

Valtteri Bottas jumped in to the lead at the start of the race and drove comfortably to victory at the 2019 Australian Grand Prixi for his Mercedes team.

His team mate Lewis Hamilton was 22 seconds behind in second place. Hamilton started the race from his 84th pole position of his career on the grid, but Bottas had the better start. 

Bottas was eager for an extra point and went for the fastest lap of the race to get that bonus point to tally 26. He is 8 points ahead of Hamilton.

"That was my best race ever!," he told interviewer and former F1 driver Mark Webber on the podium.





Max Verstappen was on Hamilton's tail and ended third.

Sadly Ferrari could not make the podium today as Sebastian Vettel ended in fourth and his new team mate Charles Leclerc in fifth.


Haas' Kevin Magnussen finished sixth, Nico Hulkenburg in seventh for Renault, Kimi Raikkonen in eighth for Alfa Romeo Racing, Lance Stroll in ninth for Racing Point and Daniil Kvyat rounding off the op 10 for Toro Rosso.


 
NEXT ON WHEELS24X

As it happened: 2019 Australian GP - Valtteri Bottas wins!

2019-03-17 06:33

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2019 Australian Grand Prix - Valtteri Bottas wins! SEE: Here's how much SA is paying for fuel compared to our Southern African neighbours Record lap gives Hamilton 6th straight pole at Australian GP WATCH: This young mechanic built an off-road vehicle from recycled parts 'That was my best race ever!' - Valtteri Bottas wins 2019 Australian Grand Prix
Here's how the 12 finalist fared during the 2019 SA Car of the Year testing REVIEW: Why driving Driving Mercedes-Benz A-Class A200 is a pleasure REVIEW: Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider 4x4 WATCH: The most extravagant cars exhibited at Geneva Motor Show The most important SUVs of #Geneva2019
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2019 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 