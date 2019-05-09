Spanish GP preview: Racing Point search for more points in Barcelona

SportPesa Racing Point F1 team head to Barcelona this weekend after a double points finish at the Azerbaijan grand prix.

Sergio 'Checo' Perez finished sixth to claim eight points while Lance Stroll was ninth and scored two points for the team. The duo have scored points in all four races in 2019, a superb performance so far and head to Barcelona full of confidence.

The result in Azerbaijan sees Sportpesa Racing point occupy fifth place in the constructors' championship.

Stroll, commenting on the Baku street circuit race, said: "Baku was a fun race. I was pleased to be back in the points and it was our most competitive weekend of the year so far. The car felt really good in the race and I enjoyed some good battles."

Looking forward to Barcelona

The Canadian said: "As we return to Europe, we always see a big development race up and down the grid. We’ve got some updates coming and it’s going to be interesting to see how we compare to the teams around us this weekend. It’s been a few months since we were in Barcelona for winter testing, so it’s a good chance to see how much progress we have made with the car – even though track conditions will be very different in May.

"Barcelona is a very technical track. You have to find your rhythm because so many of the corners flow into the next one. You have to get the car well-balanced in the high-speed corners to give you confidence in the first couple of sectors. It’s a track we all know well from testing and so it’s usually a very close grid."