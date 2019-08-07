 --
SEE: F1 ace Lewis Hamilton earns more than R725 000 per Instagram post and makes his annual salary in just 9 hours

2019-08-07 14:26
Image: AFP / Andrej Isakovic

  • Lewis Hamilton earns an average of R725 000 per sponsored Instagram post, new research shows

  • Hamilton has estimated net worth of R2.3-billion, making him the highest-paid F1 driver


Seems there might just be method to Lewis Hamilton's social media madness and his social butterfly persona... the Formula 1 world champion makes hundreds of thousands from his Instagram posts it has been revealed, reports Celebrity Spend Comparison.

Following his Hungarian Grand Prix  win on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton is one step closer to equalling Michael Schumacher’s record as seven-time Formula 1 world champion. After finishing the last race with 81 Grand Prix victories to his name, it’s no surprise that the British ace is the most-followed F1 driver on Instagram. 

Social media is continuing to rise as a powerful marketing tool, with celebrities charging thousands for a sponsored post promoting a brand or product to their followers. The higher their follower count and engagement rate, the more influencers can charge per post - but what do they do with their earnings, and could this money be put to better use? 

Check out the table below: Info by Celebrity Spend Comparison


F1 Driver

Number of Instagram
Followers

Estimated Earnings Per
Post

Lewis Hamilton

12.3 million

R725 457

Valtteri Bottas

1.1 million

R65 831

Max Verstappen

2.4 million

R143 631

Charles Leclerc

1.6 million

R95 754


Read the original article here.

View this post on Instagram

No matter how many days and years go by, no matter how many lessons learnt, there will always be new ones to face. This weekend, never felt this sick and it has been the hardest race weekend of my life. Really does highlight just how precious health is. But like so many people who are ill, hospitalised and going through a tough time, that I have had the honour of meeting, you inspired me to push through this weekend. Even with the fighting spirit, I was faced with an even steeper challenge with the rain and one defining moment lost me the German Grand Prix. I’m not going to lie, it hurts like hell but days like this are sent to test us and we learn from it and move on. I’m going home to try and sleep this off and come back stronger next weekend. Thank you for your continued support guys. I appreciate you ???? Lastly, congrats to @maxverstappen1 great drive #nevergiveup #keeppushing #keepbelieving

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on

The cool folks at Celebrity Spend Comparison looks at the sponsored post rates, annual incomes and expenditures of the ten most-followed celebrities, to reveal how their income compares to the average UK worker and how the money could otherwise be used to better society. 

As well as his social media earnings, Hamilton makes a fortune from his 2018 Mercedes contract worth an estimated R541-million and advertising sponsorships with the likes of L’Oreal, Bose and Tommy Hilfiger. 

And it’s not just F1 drivers that earn big - as the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns an average of R10-million per post. 


