SEE: F1 ace Lewis Hamilton earns more than R725 000 per Instagram post and makes his annual salary in just 9 hours

• Lewis Hamilton earns an average of R725 000 per sponsored Instagram post, new research shows

• Hamilton has estimated net worth of R2.3-billion, making him the highest-paid F1 driver



Seems there might just be method to Lewis Hamilton's social media madness and his social butterfly persona... the Formula 1 world champion makes hundreds of thousands from his Instagram posts it has been revealed, reports Celebrity Spend Comparison.



Following his Hungarian Grand Prix win on Sunday, Lewis Hamilton is one step closer to equalling Michael Schumacher’s record as seven-time Formula 1 world champion. After finishing the last race with 81 Grand Prix victories to his name, it’s no surprise that the British ace is the most-followed F1 driver on Instagram.

Social media is continuing to rise as a powerful marketing tool, with celebrities charging thousands for a sponsored post promoting a brand or product to their followers. The higher their follower count and engagement rate, the more influencers can charge per post - but what do they do with their earnings, and could this money be put to better use?

Check out the table below: Info by Celebrity Spend Comparison



F1 Driver



Number of Instagram

Followers



Estimated Earnings Per

Post



Lewis Hamilton



12.3 million



R725 457

Valtteri Bottas



1.1 million



R65 831

Max Verstappen



2.4 million



R143 631

Charles Leclerc



1.6 million



R95 754





Read the original article here.





The cool folks at Celebrity Spend Comparison looks at the sponsored post rates, annual incomes and expenditures of the ten most-followed celebrities, to reveal how their income compares to the average UK worker and how the money could otherwise be used to better society.



As well as his social media earnings, Hamilton makes a fortune from his 2018 Mercedes contract worth an estimated R541-million and advertising sponsorships with the likes of L’Oreal, Bose and Tommy Hilfiger.



And it’s not just F1 drivers that earn big - as the most-followed celebrity on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns an average of R10-million per post.



