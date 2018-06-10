Sebastian Vettel breaks Ferrari's bad luck in Montreal since Schumacher's last win in 2004

Sebastian Vettel made some history for his Italian team this weekend, first by taking pole on Saturday, the first time in 17 years since Michael Schumacher did so in 2001.



And then taking a sweet victory and winning the Canadian GP for the first time since Schumacher did so in 2004.



50th career win



Today's race also marks his 50th win of his career and he also takes back the Formula One championship lead from Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who finished the race in 5th place.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas finished in second, making it his fourth podium here in a row while Red Bull's Max Verstappen makes his first podium in Canada in P3.





Daniel Ricciardo was in P4 after keeping Hamilton off his tail.









Kimi Raikkonen ended the race in P6 while the Renault team Nico Hulkenburg and Carlos Sainz took P7 and P8 respectively.



Force India's Estaban Ocon took P9 while Sauber's young driver Charles LeClerc finished the top 10.









The race started with a dramatic crash on Lap 1 when Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley and William's Lance Stroll took each other out in an incident.



The third and only other retirement was a gutted Ferdinand Alonso when the McLaren driver had to take his car back to the box in his 300th grand prix race after racing so very well. Hopefully he'll have much better luck when he races at the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Toyota next week.



