Mick Schumacher 8th on F2 debut

2019-03-30 15:52
Image: AFP / Andrej Isakovic

Mick Schumacher finished eighth, after qualifying 10th, on his debut with the Prema Racing team in Saturday's Formula 2 race at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old son of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher drove an assured and clean race in hot conditions at the Bahrain International Circuit.

He races in the second F2 race on Sunday and tests with the Ferrari and Alfa Romeo F1 teams at the same circuit next week.

His father Michael, who suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in December, 2013, won five of his unprecedented seven titles with Ferrari.

Mick was skiing with his father, who has remained in private care ever since that accident, at the time.

Schumacher's eighth place finish secured pole position for him in Sunday's 'reverse grid' main race ahead of the F1 Grand Prix.

The race was won by Williams team reserve driver Canadian Nicholas Latifi.


