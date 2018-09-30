--
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
Meet VW's SA-bound baby SUV, the T-Cross

A disguised prototype of the T-Cross, VW's new baby crossover SUV, is being tested on public roads.

WATCH: Bentley's new 467kW Continental GT

The new third-gen Bentley Continental GT boasts 467kW, 900Nm and a top speed of 333km/h.

Mercedes team orders could end Valtteri Bottas' win hopes in the Russian Grand Prix

2018-09-30 09:01

Image: AFP / Oli Scarff

Valtteri Bottas could be asked to give up the race win at Sochi to help championship leader Lewis Hamilton tighten his grip on the 2018 title.

Finn Bottas is on pole in Russia, but with Sebastian Vettel behind them both in the fast Ferrari, Mercedes team tactics are arguably wise.

'We are here as a team'

"If you start from pole, you want to win the race," Bottas said after qualifying.

"But of course we are here as a team to fight for both titles," he is quoted by Bild.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff regretfully admitted that team orders must be a consideration.


If Valtteri Bottas is in a position to win from pole, should he go for it? Or, should Mercedes give the order to allow Lewis Hamilton the win to extend his championship lead? Email us



"It would be rather difficult to tell him after putting the thing on pole and he cannot race. But we are not in the phase of the season where as Mercedes we can simply drive against each other.

"As much as I hate that as a racing fan, we have to be realistic," Wolff added.

"We will have the meeting before the race and then see how it develops in the race," he said. "Lewis doesn't want it because he wants to do it for himself, and Valtteri doesn't want it because he needs this victory.

"We will discuss it and come to a solution," said Wolff.




NEXT ON WHEELS24X

Valtteri Bottas upstages Lewis Hamilton to take Russian GP pole

2018-09-29 15:28

Most ReadEditor's Choice
LIVE: 2018 Russian Grand Prix The 574kW Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is headed for South Africa, order books now open for 2019 - We have pricing and specs Ferrari's first SUV called the Purosangue, BMW set to unveil the latest 3-Series - Here are your top new models of the week Mercedes-AMG confirms the name of its new hypercar Why Toyota's 3SGE engine has become a popular choice, Mercedes-AMG confirms name of new hypercar - Here are your top motoring stories of the day
SA's best-selling vehicles: Here's why the Toyota Hilux reigns supreme as SA's bakkie king WATCH: Here's why you should be careful when parking next to those who can't back out of a bay Sasol Solar Challenge 2018 charges up and sets off in Pretoria for 8-day race through South Africa SEE: Think you ride to work is bad? Top 10 cities with the worst traffic in the world WATCH: Beat the traffic and take to the water instead - A legend by sea or on land, meet the Amphicar 770
24.com Interactive Advertising Bureau Terms and Conditions · Meet the team · Advertise · About us · Contact Us
© 2018 24.com. All rights reserved.
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 