Lol! Will Smith kidnaps Hamilton, hijacks race car - Who really won the Abu Dhabi GP?

US actor Will Smith tied up five-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton minutes before the season-ending grand prix in Abu Dhabi Sunday.

A video posted on Mercedes' F1 Instagram account shows Hamilton pleading with Smith to untie him. Hamilton tells Smith: "Will, I’ve got to race! Seriously!!".

Smith says it's a once in a lifetime opportunity for him to race and implores Hamilton to "leave something for other people."

Fortunately for fans, it was a joke that both superstars were in on. Smith was guest of honour at the GP and couldn't miss the opportunity to create viral social media content.

Hamilton won the race ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull's Max Verstappen. The Briton claimed his fifth title in 2018 equalling Juan Manuel Fangio's record.

Watch Smith tie up Hamilton:



