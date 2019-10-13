 --
South African Moto2 rider Steven Odendaal pulled off one of the greatest 'saves' in motorsport at the Czech GP.

Japan GP: Chequered flag shown lap early, FIA to investigate

2019-10-13 11:18
Mercedes' Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas takes the chequered flag to win during the F1 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. Kim Hong-Ji / POOL / AFP

Motorsport's governing body, the FIA, are to launch an investigation after the chequered flag was shown a lap early at Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

The blunder means that under Formula 1 rules the finishing positions and points will be calculated at the end of lap 52, and not the full race distance of 53 laps.

It was good news for Racing Point's Sergio Perez who crashed at the start of lap 53 in ninth position. As a result of the error he is now classified as finishing and scores two championship points.

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg had inherited ninth on what he thought was the final lap but now is relegated to 10th while Racing Point's Lance Stroll crossed the line 10th at the end of lap 53 but drops to 11th and scores no points.

Image: AFP / Kim Hong Ji

Bottas wins Japanese GP, Mercedes clinch record constructors' title

2019-10-13 09:07

